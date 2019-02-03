You are here: Home >> Health >> Medicine >>  Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Ltd.

Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Ltd.

   Updated by


Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Ltd. started its journey in 1912 with a wide range of Ayuervedic or herbal medicines. It offers many types of food products such as AP Honey, Orange Jelly, Fruit Jelly, Tomato Sauce, Golap Jal etc. and cosmetics products such as Hair Tonic, Hair oil etc. AP also offers many kinds of Ayuervedic medicine, Unani medicine and Pure Herbs products.

Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Ltd.
Website http://www.apdhaka.com
Address415, North Nayanagor (Gazi Super Market), Apollo Hospital Road, Vatara, Dhaka 1212 Bangladesh
Phone9888169, 9885799
Fax88-02-9861988
Category Health >> Medicine
Related Tags

Last Updated:
Total Views: 9 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Medicine Related Listings

  • Hamdard Laboratories (WAQF) Bangladesh - Hamdard Laboratories (WAQF) Bangladesh is an Institution of Eastern System of Medicine Dedicated for Health Care and Education and A movement for the Promotion of Morality, Sc