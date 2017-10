Mr. Zainul Haque Sikder the founder of Zainul Haque Sikder Women’s Medical College & Hospital (Pvt) Ltd. He is a well known personality in Bangladesh for his immense contribution in various fields particularly in Constructions, Real Estate, Industries, Banking etc. Establishment of Zarina Sikder High School & College for girls education in the name of his mother at Dhaka, Monowara Sikder College and poor Children’s Home at Kartikpur under Shariatpur District in the name of his wife, Bangabandhu High School at Charbagha in Bhadergonj, Monowara Sikder High School at Kodalpur, a good number of mosques, madrashah and charitable dispensaries are only a few of his social and philanthropic activities to mention regarding his profound interest in the field of education in our country. The establishment of Z.H.Sikder Women’s Medical College and the attached teaching Hospital of 500 beds with conventional departments monumental and glaring example Of his pioneering role in the cause and spread of female education in Bangladesh. Considering the poor medicare facilities available in the country particularly in the field of cardiothoracic surgery and interventional cardiology, the plight and sufferings of the cardiac patients and their attendants in foreign countries and, above all, the huge drainage of our hard earned foreign exchange to “buy” such treatment abroad, have prompted him to embark upon yet another gigantic project of opening up a highly sophisticated Cardiac Care & Research Centre in the premises of this hospital equipped with most modern equipments. This has been made possible due to his untiring efforts and indomitable courage and determination without any financial assistance from anywhere. It is heartening to note that his dream to establish a cardiac centre has come to a reality as cardiac operations like coronary artery by-pass grafting (CABG), coronary angiography, coronary angioplasty, stenting etc are now being routinely done. Moreover, arrangements are under way to set up a renal unit with a full fledged dialysis centre. May Allah grant him a long life t&serve the nation in a greater capacity.

