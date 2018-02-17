You are here: Home >> Health >> Hospitals & clinics >> Prottoy Medical Clinic
Prottoy Medical Clinic
Updated by Bangladeshdir
Prottoy Medical Clinic is an organization committed to promoting mental health, managing psychiatric illness and wiping out the drug menace in Bangladesh.
Prottoy Medical Clinic is for the first time in the country that a holistic, scientific and rational approach is being employed for management of psychiatric disorders and for Detoxification and Relapse Prevention.
In this venture, experts from Bangladesh and India have come together to set up an international standard center that provides treatment for all kinds of Mental health problems and Addictions under one roof.
The therapeutic programs offered at Prottoy have been tried with huge success all over the world and have been designed keeping in mind the mental, physical and emotional state of the client.
We have a team of highly qualified and experienced therapists/counselors at the clinic. This is the largest team of psychologists found in a private establishment.
-
Asgar Ali Hospital -
Asgar Ali Hospital (AAH) a multidisciplinary tertiary care hospital is situated at Gandaria, Dhaka. It is a concern of the City Group one of the top conglomerates in Banglades
-
Central Hospital Ltd. -
A galaxy of optimist with committed vision put their thinking-caps on to enter into the mystery as to why patients, even with minor complaints, even with minor complaints, pre
-
Hearing & Speech Solutions -
Hearing & Speech Solution- provides comprehensive and professional Audiological care, from prevention to rehabilitation, for individuals of all ages with hearing concerns
-
Bangladesh Eye Hospital Ltd. -
Bangladesh Eye Hospital has begun its journey with the aim of providing the best eye care in Bangladesh which will be at par with the modern world along with a fragrance of wa
-
Laser Treat Bangladesh -
Laser Treat Bangladesh is a specialized laser & cosmetic surgery clinic in Dhaka offers skin analysis, aesthetic treatment & cosmetic surgery. Its experienced staffs
-
Kidney Foundation Bangladesh -
Kidney Foundation was started in October 2003. It is now become the largest dialysis and transplant center in Bangladesh. It offers treatment for dialysis, transplantation, la
-
Delta Hospital Limited -
Delta Hospital Limited (DHL) is a pioneer hospital for cancer diagnosis, treatment and management in Bangladesh. It’s Dhanmondi Unit was inaugurated on June 21, 1989 and
-
Marie Stopes Clinic -
Marie Stopes Clinic was established in 1988 in Chittagong following a survey by Marie Stopes International (MSI) which highlighted the need for a high quality family planning
-
City Hospital Ltd. -
City Hospital Ltd started on 19-02-1999 as 20 bed Specialized Burn & Plastic Surgery Hospital at 69/I/1, Panthapath, Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1205, then shifted to Lalmatia, Dhak
-
Bangladesh Eye Hospital -
Bangladesh Eye Hospital has begun its journey with the aim of providing the best eye care in Bangladesh which will be at par with the modern world along with a fragrance of wa
-
Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital -
Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital is currently one of Dhaka’s leading hospitals with its 100-bed premise located in Central Dhanmondi at 55 Satmosjid Road, Jigatola,
-
Laser Medical Center Bangladesh -
Laser Medical Center Bangladesh is a super specialized LASERS based clinic providing fast expanding range of aesthetic & cosmetic treatment. Since we introduce the wonder
Leave a Reply