Prottoy Medical Clinic is an organization committed to promoting mental health, managing psychiatric illness and wiping out the drug menace in Bangladesh.

Prottoy Medical Clinic is for the first time in the country that a holistic, scientific and rational approach is being employed for management of psychiatric disorders and for Detoxification and Relapse Prevention.

In this venture, experts from Bangladesh and India have come together to set up an international standard center that provides treatment for all kinds of Mental health problems and Addictions under one roof.

The therapeutic programs offered at Prottoy have been tried with huge success all over the world and have been designed keeping in mind the mental, physical and emotional state of the client.

We have a team of highly qualified and experienced therapists/counselors at the clinic. This is the largest team of psychologists found in a private establishment.

