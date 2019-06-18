Imperial Hospital Limited recognizes the importance of a highly qualified healthcare team in accomplishing its mission, and is committed to the employment and continuous development of the highest caliber physicians and staff whose priority will be to exceed the quality and customer service expectations of patients, their families and co-workers through excellence, efficiency and a commitment to serve.
Zakir Hossian Road, Pahartali, Chattogram - 4202, Bangladesh.
Health >> Hospitals & clinics
