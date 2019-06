Share this:

Zakir Hossian Road, Pahartali, Chattogram - 4202, Bangladesh.

Imperial Hospital Limited is committed to the provision of world class healthcare services in Bangladesh and strives to be the healthcare provider and employer of choice, by offering uncompromising quality, efficiency and customer service in the care of its patients and their families.Imperial Hospital Limited recognizes the importance of a highly qualified healthcare team in accomplishing its mission, and is committed to the employment and continuous development of the highest caliber physicians and staff whose priority will be to exceed the quality and customer service expectations of patients, their families and co-workers through excellence, efficiency and a commitment to serve.