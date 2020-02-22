From the beginning of RCHCIB, mainstreaming of the project had been thought of & implemented through the existing health system from the national to sub district level. For this one Operational Plan titled “Community Based Health Care” (CBHC), housed at DGHS under 3rd sector program (HPNSDP) is being implemented since July, 2011 complementary to RCHCIB .During the first 3 years mainly different types of local & overseas training and in the fourth year, pay & allowances of the manpower transferred from RCHCIB to CBHC along with local training have been accomplished out of CBHC. After the expiry of RCHCIB, all the activities of Community Clinics are being implemented through CBHC.

