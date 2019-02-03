You are here: Home >> Health >> Hospitals & clinics >> Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), Bangladesh
Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), Bangladesh
The Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed, commonly known as CRP, is an organization which was founded in 1979 by a small group of Bangladeshis and Valerie Taylor OBE. Miss Taylor came to the country (then known as East Pakistan) in 1969 as a VSO physiotherapist, and was appalled at the lack of facilities for the disabled and the often poor diagnosis by local doctors. The situation for the disabled was worsened in the aftermath of the 1971 Independence War, after which Bangladesh won its independence from Pakistan.
After many years of disappointments and setbacks, CRP was opened in 1979, The premises were two cement storerooms in the grounds of a Dhaka hospital.
