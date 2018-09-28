You are here: Home >> Health >> Hospitals & clinics >>  Central Hospital Limited

Central Hospital Limited

A galaxy of optimist with committed vision put their thinking-caps on to enter into the mystery as to why patients, even with minor complaints, even with minor complaints, prefer assessment and treatment abroad. A through and searched discussion over the matter led them to conceive the idea of establishing an ideal Health Service Complex – that shall be – By HIS GRACE – singled out as a centre of excellence in the service of the needy and suffering humanity. Thus CENTRAL HOSPITAL LIMITED came into existence.

Central Hospital Limited
Website http://www.centralhospitalltdbd.com/
AddressHouse # 2, Road # 5, Green Road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Phone9660015-19, 8624514-9
Category Health >> Hospitals & clinics
, , ,

