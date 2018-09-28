A galaxy of optimist with committed vision put their thinking-caps on to enter into the mystery as to why patients, even with minor complaints, even with minor complaints, prefer assessment and treatment abroad. A through and searched discussion over the matter led them to conceive the idea of establishing an ideal Health Service Complex – that shall be – By HIS GRACE – singled out as a centre of excellence in the service of the needy and suffering humanity. Thus CENTRAL HOSPITAL LIMITED came into existence.
Asgar Ali Hospital -
Asgar Ali Hospital offers all-inclusive state-of-the-art medical & healthcare services with up-to-date facilities which are exclusively managed by well-reputed medical pr
Hearing & Speech Solutions -
Hearing & Speech Solution- provides comprehensive and professional Audiological care, from prevention to rehabilitation, for individuals of all ages with hearing concerns
Bangladesh Eye Hospital Ltd. -
Bangladesh Eye Hospital has begun its journey with the aim of providing the best eye care in Bangladesh which will be at par with the modern world along with a fragrance of wa
Laser Treat Bangladesh -
Laser Treat Bangladesh is a specialized laser & cosmetic surgery clinic in Dhaka offers skin analysis, aesthetic treatment & cosmetic surgery. Its experienced staffs
Kidney Foundation Bangladesh -
Kidney Foundation was started in October 2003. It is now become the largest dialysis and transplant center in Bangladesh. It offers treatment for dialysis, transplantation, la
Delta Hospital Limited -
Delta Hospital Limited (DHL) is a pioneer hospital for cancer diagnosis, treatment and management in Bangladesh. It’s Dhanmondi Unit was inaugurated on June 21, 1989 and
Marie Stopes Clinic -
Marie Stopes Clinic was established in 1988 in Chittagong following a survey by Marie Stopes International (MSI) which highlighted the need for a high quality family planning
City Hospital Ltd. -
City Hospital Ltd started on 19-02-1999 as 20 bed Specialized Burn & Plastic Surgery Hospital at 69/I/1, Panthapath, Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1205, then shifted to Lalmatia, Dhak
Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital -
Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital is currently one of Dhaka’s leading hospitals with its 100-bed premise located in Central Dhanmondi at 55 Satmosjid Road, Jigatola,
