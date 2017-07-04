You are here: Home >> Health >> Hospitals & clinics >>  Asgar Ali Hospital

Asgar Ali Hospital

Asgar Ali Hospital (AAH) a multidisciplinary tertiary care hospital is situated at Gandaria, Dhaka. It is a concern of the City Group one of the top conglomerates in Bangladesh which started its journey in 1972 and in a span of four decades has grown up as one of the largest industrial icons.

Asgar Ali Hospital, a 11 stories building with 300 beds is exclusively managed by well reputed professionals from home and abroad. It`s main focus is to provide healthcare service of international standard at an affordable price through continuous improvement of services.

Asgar Ali Hospital
Website http://www.asgaralihospital.com
Address111/1/A, Distillery Road Gandaria, Dhaka-1204, Bangladesh
Phone+88 02 7454122-35
Fax+88 02 7454136
MD Khalil Ullah

This is very nice hospital. Medical test low cost . Every person is very nice and responsible

