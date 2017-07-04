Asgar Ali Hospital (AAH) a multidisciplinary tertiary care hospital is situated at Gandaria, Dhaka. It is a concern of the City Group one of the top conglomerates in Bangladesh which started its journey in 1972 and in a span of four decades has grown up as one of the largest industrial icons.
Asgar Ali Hospital, a 11 stories building with 300 beds is exclusively managed by well reputed professionals from home and abroad. It`s main focus is to provide healthcare service of international standard at an affordable price through continuous improvement of services.
|Website
|Address
|111/1/A, Distillery Road Gandaria, Dhaka-1204, Bangladesh
|Phone
|+88 02 7454122-35
|Fax
|+88 02 7454136
|Category
|Health >> Hospitals & clinics
This is very nice hospital. Medical test low cost . Every person is very nice and responsible