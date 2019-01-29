Started its journey on 16 April 2005, Apollo Hospitals Dhaka is the only Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited hospital in Bangladesh. The hospital is located at Bashundhara R/A in Dhaka. With eleven-storied buildings and about 450 beds, Apollo Hospitals provides high quality international standard healthcare services to the people of Bangladesh. The hospital is an affiliate project of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and STS Holdings Limited.

Apollo Hospitals Dhaka has more than 29 specialized departments and services with five “Centres of Excellence” which are Apollo Bone & Joint Centre, Apollo Heart Centre, Apollo Kidney & Urology Centre, Apollo Mother & Child Centre, Apollo Neuroscience Centre and five “Strategic Business Units” like Apollo Accident & Emergency Centre, Apollo Diagnostic Centre, Apollo Primary Care Centre, Apollo Surgical Centre and Apollo Therapeutic Centre. In addition, Apollo Hospitals Dhaka also offers an extensive range of Allied Health services including Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Vaccination, Pharmacy, Dietetics & Nutrition, Hospitality, Counseling, and Nursing.

