The Bangladesh Society Of Ultrasonography

The Bangladesh Society of Ultrasonography (BSU) is the official organ of the physicians working in the field of Diagnostic Medical Ultrasound in Bangladesh. It was established in 1988 with a very few members who were pioneer of Ultrasonography in Bangladesh. At present about 200 physicians are the members of this society.

The Bangladesh Society Of Ultrasonography
Website http://bsu-bd.org/
Address10/26 Eastern Plaza (9th floor), Hatirpool, Dhaka-1205, Bangladesh.
