The Bangladesh Society of Ultrasonography (BSU) is the official organ of the physicians working in the field of Diagnostic Medical Ultrasound in Bangladesh. It was established in 1988 with a very few members who were pioneer of Ultrasonography in Bangladesh. At present about 200 physicians are the members of this society.
Health Engineering Department -
Health Engineering Department, the own engineering outfit of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) started its journey as full-fledged directorate since 22 March 2
Bangladesh Paediatric Association -
Bangladesh Paediatric Association (BPA) was founded in 1972. At present about 800 paediatricians from all corners of Bangladesh including all medical colleges are members of B
Bangladesh Society for Study of Pain (BSSP) -
Bangladesh Society for Study of Pain (BSSP) was formed in 1997 with 11 (eleven) working pain specialists, which has become an affiliated Chapter of International Association o
