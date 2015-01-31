The Bangladesh Society of Ultrasonography (BSU) is the official organ of the physicians working in the field of Diagnostic Medical Ultrasound in Bangladesh. It was established in 1988 with a very few members who were pioneer of Ultrasonography in Bangladesh. At present about 200 physicians are the members of this society.

