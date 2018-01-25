You are here: Home >> Health >> Health Organisations >> Sonar Bangla Foundation
Sonar Bangla Foundation
The goals of the Sonar Bangla Foundation are to establish health care facilities throughout Bangladesh providing kidney dialysis services and kidney disease screening and treatment, laboratory services, and dialysis bioengineering training and development. The long term goals of the Sonar Bangla Foundation are to build a world class research-based university in Bangladesh with state-of-the art medical school and hospital and to contribute to the nation thru education and medical research excellence.
