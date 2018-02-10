The Pharmacy Council of Bangladesh (PCB) is an Autonomous Organization under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. It was established under the Pharmacy Ordinance.



Pharmacy Council of Bangladesh (PCB) is an Autonomous Organization that can provide scope for the graduate pharmacists. The council can be considered as the controlling authority of pharmacy education and practice. Recently, 8 pharmacists are working in PCB with advanced level of performance. The pharmacists working in this field ensure the highest standard of quality required for pharmacy training and practice in different academia.

The Main objective of the Pharmacy Council of Bangladesh is to regulate the practice of Pharmacy throughout Bangladesh.

Share this:

Tweet

