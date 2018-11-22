National Professor Brig. (Rtd.) Malik is the founder president of National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, which was formed at his initiative with some medical and non-medical social worker in 1978. After retiring from the government service in December 1989 he actively involved himself in various activities of this organization. This is a non-government and non-profit organization and affiliated with World Heart Federation. The Foundation has established a 450-bedded cardiac hospital in Mirpur, Dhaka with support from government & individual organizations of home and abroad. All types of modern investigations and treatment and Open Heart Surgery including Coronary Bypass Surgery are done regularly. MD (Cardiology), MS (Cardio thoracic Surgery), Nurses training and other technology courses are also run to create trained manpower. Foundation has got 41 affiliated bodies so far in different parts of the country.

