You are here: Home >> Health >> Health Organisations >>  Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC)

Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC)

   Updated by


The Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC) is a statutory body with the responsibility of establishing and maintaining high standards of medical education and recognition of medical qualifications in Bangladesh. It registers doctors to practice in Bangladesh, in order to protect and promote the health and safety of the public by ensuring proper standards in the practice of medicine.

Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC) affwk40-bdgm16_android-saga_336x280BD-[C:G.Phon.Mobi]
Website http://bmdc.org.bd/
Address# 203, Shaheed Sayed Nazrul Islam Sarani (86, Bijoy Nagar), Dhaka-1000, Bangladesh.
Phone+880-2-9555236
Fax+880-2-9555236
Category Health >> Health Organisations
Related Tags

Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Health Organisations Related Listings

  • Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons - Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons has been the pioneer in developing post-graduate medical education in this country. Historically, the College bears a heritage to
  • Bangladesh Paediatric Association - Bangladesh Paediatric Association (BPA) was founded in 1972. At present about 800 paediatricians from all corners of Bangladesh including all medical colleges are members of B
  • Bangladesh Society for Study of Pain (BSSP) - Bangladesh Society for Study of Pain (BSSP) was formed in 1997 with 11 (eleven) working pain specialists, which has become an affiliated Chapter of International Association o