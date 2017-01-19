You are here: Home >> Health >> Health Organisations >>  Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons

Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons

   Updated by


Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons has been the pioneer in developing post-graduate medical education in this country. Historically, the College bears a heritage to College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan of which it was the eastern wing. Following the independence of Bangladesh, the College was recreated as a statutory body by a Presidential order, later on ratified by an act of the parliament, to steer postgraduate medical education of a vastly populated, poorly resourced and war ravaged country. With the grace of Almighty and under an ever-unfolding leadership of its fellows, the College has achieved the iconic status in the field of postgraduate medical education of this country. It has definitely been able to set a mark for others to cherish and chase.

Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons affwk40-bdgm16_android-saga_336x280BD-[C:G.Phon.Mobi]
Website http://www.bcpsbd.org/
Address67, Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Sarani Mohakhali, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh.
Phone880-2-9845005-6, 9856616, 9884194, 9891865, 9884189 (PABX)
Fax880-2-9848928
Category Health >> Health Organisations
Related Tags

Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Health Organisations Related Listings

  • Bangladesh Paediatric Association - Bangladesh Paediatric Association (BPA) was founded in 1972. At present about 800 paediatricians from all corners of Bangladesh including all medical colleges are members of B
  • Bangladesh Society for Study of Pain (BSSP) - Bangladesh Society for Study of Pain (BSSP) was formed in 1997 with 11 (eleven) working pain specialists, which has become an affiliated Chapter of International Association o