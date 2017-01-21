Beacon Point is the first top rated internationally acclaimed premier addiction treatment facility in Bangladesh.
The world class programs are the basis for the standard of treatment at Beacon Point. We have internationally well trained professional counselors and experienced medical team to provide international standard treatment. Our professional staff, chefs, administrative and house staff will ensure that our clients are extremely well taken care of during their stay with us on all levels while residing at the utmost comfortable environment of Beacon Point.
|Website
|Address
|House # 2A, Road # 02, Nikunja-01 Dhaka -1219, Bangladesh
|Phone
|+880-2-8900733
|Fax
|+880-2-8870109
|Category
|Health >> Doctors & Others
