Update Dental College & Hospital is a modern, friendly and dynamic Dental College and a Centre of excellence for Dental Education in Bangladesh. The college is approved by the Government of Bangladesh, Ministry of Health & Family Planning (MHFP) and is affiliated to University of Dhaka. UpDC has sophisticated equipment’s using latest technology with International standard for meeting the requirements of the students.

Website https://updatedentalcollege.edu.bd/
AddressAichi Nagar, JBCS Sarani, Khairtek Turag, Uttara, Dhaka-1711
Phone+8801705114024
Category Health >> Dental Colleges
