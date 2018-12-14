You are here: Home >> Health >> Dental Colleges >> Udayan Dental College & Hospital
Udayan Dental College & Hospital
Udayan Dental College & Hospital is the first Private Dental College at Rajshahi division in Bangladesh to produce qualified Oral & Dental surgeons. The college is in its own building having 1bigha area of land. It is situated in the heart of the city at Holding no-1, Ward-7, Chandipur, Rajpara, Rajshahi.
The founder Chairman Late Prof. Dr. Md. Abdul Malek was keen to promote and develop Dental Education and services at Rajshahi divion and established Udayan Dental College, Rajshahi in 2008
