Udayan Dental College & Hospital is the first Private Dental College at Rajshahi division in Bangladesh to produce qualified Oral & Dental surgeons. The college is in its own building having 1bigha area of land. It is situated in the heart of the city at Holding no-1, Ward-7, Chandipur, Rajpara, Rajshahi.



The founder Chairman Late Prof. Dr. Md. Abdul Malek was keen to promote and develop Dental Education and services at Rajshahi divion and established Udayan Dental College, Rajshahi in 2008

