Dhaka Dental College

Dhaka Dental College is the largest dental educational institution in Bangladesh. It was the first dental college of East Pakistan, established in August,1961 and it is the only government dental college in Bangladesh with a 200 bed-hospital situated at Mirpur 14,Dhaka.

In March, 2000 All the Institutional activities started in the new campus at Mirpur.It is recognised as the best dental related educational institution for getting any kind of dental degree in Bangladesh.

Website http://www.dhakadental.gov.bd/
AddressMirpur 14, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Phone+8802-9022367
