You are here: Home >> Government >> Upazilla of Bangladesh >>  Sreepur Upazila

Sreepur Upazila

   Updated by


Sreepur Upazila is located in the north of the Gazipur district in the division of Dhaka. The Upazila surrounded by Gafargaon & Bhaluka Upazilas on the north, Kapasia & Kaliganj Upazilas on the east, Gazipur Sadar on the south and Kaliakoir Upazila on the west. The total area of this Upazila is 465.25 square kilometers.

It has 8 unions. They are: Bormi Union, Gazipur Union, Goshinga Union, Maouna Union, Kaoraid Union, Prohladpur Union, Rajabari Union, Telihati Union.

Sreepur Upazila
Website http://www.sreepur.gazipur.gov.bd
AddressSreepur, Gazipur
Category Government >> Upazilla of Bangladesh
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 12 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Upazilla of Bangladesh Related Listings