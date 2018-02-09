Sreepur Upazila is located in the north of the Gazipur district in the division of Dhaka. The Upazila surrounded by Gafargaon & Bhaluka Upazilas on the north, Kapasia & Kaliganj Upazilas on the east, Gazipur Sadar on the south and Kaliakoir Upazila on the west. The total area of this Upazila is 465.25 square kilometers.
It has 8 unions. They are: Bormi Union, Gazipur Union, Goshinga Union, Maouna Union, Kaoraid Union, Prohladpur Union, Rajabari Union, Telihati Union.
