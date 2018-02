Saltha Upazila’s total area is 185.11 sq km. It is an Upazila in the district of Faridpur in the division of Dhaka. Faridpur district headquarters is about 24 km from Saltha Upazila headquarters.

There is 8 union. The name of Saltha Upazila is Ramkantapur, Jadunandi, Gatti, Bhawal, Sonapur, Atghar, Mazadia and ballabhdi.

