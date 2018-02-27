After the independence of Bangladesh in 1971 due to backdrop of scarcitics of essential commodities and industrial raw materials the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) was established under the President’s Order no.68 of 1972. Later on in the eighties, the context of growing ‘open market economy’ the role of state owned business organization become limited. But considering the necessity of government initiative in ‘open market economy, present government strengthen the role of TCB.



Mission of TCB

Maintain buffer stock of some selected essential commodities to stabilize the market price.

