Road Transport And Highways Division

To build sustainable, safe and quality highway network and integrated modern mass transport system in order to improve socio-economic condition of the people through development and expansion, repair, rehabilitation and maintenance of highways.



Major Functions:

1. Repair, rehabilitate and maintain the highway network

2. Improve and expand the national, regional highways and zilla roads

3. Adopt and accomplish economically important highway projects

4. Introduce and operate digital motor vehicle management system

5. Ensure road safety

6. Introduce and operate integrated mass rapid transit system

7. Provide passenger and cargo services on domestic and international routes

8. Encourage Public Private Partnership (PPP) in road transport sector

