Ministry of Women and Children Affairs
A large part of the population are women and children. Prerequisite for the development of the national development. Overall rights of women and children, empowerment and overall development is a key milestone in the implementation of government programs for incriminating. In light of the election manifesto of Women and Children Affairs Ministry has taken various measures to alleviate women’s poverty. Empower women, stop violence against women, trafficking of women, the protection of women in the workplace and women in the mainstream of socio-economic activity to ensure the full and equal participation of women in the overall socio-economic development with the main goal is to ensure. Women to increase efficiency by providing comprehensive training, employment, labor market participation confirmation, through small and medium entrepreneurs to patronize the extensive activities being conducted to ensure the economic empowerment.
