Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources

Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources (MPEMR), Bangladesh. The MPEMR has two Divisions headed by two secretaries; Power Division is responsible for all policies and matters relating to electricity generation, transmission and distribution from conventional and non-conventional energy sources including hydro electricity. Power Sector is unbundled with generation, transmission and distribution. It has six (6) generation, one (1) transmission and five (5) distribution entities. Besides, Power Cell acts as its “Think Tank” provides policy supports. Sustainable Renewable Development Authority (SREDA) is the nodal agency for supporting sustainable and renewable energy development.



