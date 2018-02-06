Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs

The Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) is a unique geographical and cultural section of Bangladesh comprises with a mix of Rivers, Hills, Forest, lakes and natural Fountains.Decade after decade in this hilly areas different indigenous tribal communities are living with their separate and diverse ethnic specialty. Who are also the part of the mainstream population of Bangladesh. After the Liberation of Bangladesh a faction of tribal people start armed movement pressing the government to fulfill some demands. Which make the whole hilly area politically unrest. After the emergence of Independence The Government of Bangladesh took several development activities for the advancement of the tribal people and the hill tract area of Bangladesh.For avoiding the path of armed conflict and finding a political solution on the other, for a congenial backdrop for establishing peace in Chittagong Hill Tracts area within the jurisdiction of the constitution and keeping the sovereignty of Bangladesh and the whole population of hilly Area of Bangladesh a peace accord (chittagong hill tracts peace accord) was signed between National Committee on Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs and the Parbatya Chattagram Jana-Samhati Samiti on 2nd December 1997After the signing of the peace treaty the unstable situation in the CHT came to an end and the Ministry of Chittagong Hilltracts emerged on 15th July 1998.

