The Ministry of Agriculture is one of the key ministries of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. It is housed on the 4th and 5th floors of the rear building of Bangladesh Secretariat. It comprises seven wings with responsibilities of policy formulation, planning, monitoring and administration. Sixteen agencies operate under this ministry which are responsible for implementation of different projects and plans of MOA.

The MOA is led by a Minister who is supported by a Secretary, two Additional Secretaries, seven Joint Secretaries, a Joint Chief and a number of Deputy Secretaries/Chiefs, Sr. Assistant Secretaries/Chiefs and Assistant Secretaries/Chiefs (ref. MOA Organogram).

