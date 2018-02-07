You are here: Home >> Government >> Ministry and Division of Bangladesh Government >> Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division
Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division
The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs usually makes drafts and do vetting of all proposals/bills of Acts in order to lay before the Parliament on behalf of the Government. To make drafts of Ordinances and issue thereof and to lay them before the Parliament within 30 days of its first meeting following the promulgation of such Ordinances is also an imperative function of this Division. Vetting of all subordinate legislation, such as:- rules, regulations, bye-laws, notifications, etc. and all important agreements including international agreements and all other matters having legal status is also accomplished by this Division. Apart from this, the Division also gives advice to all Ministries, Divisions and offices of all legal and constitutional questions arising out of any case and on the interpretation of the Constitution and Acts, rules, regulations, bye-laws, memorandum of understanding, international agreements, treaties, etc. All Acts and instruments having legal status specially translate from Bangla to English and English to Bangla is an important duty of this Division.
