Bank and Financial Institutions Division of Ministry of Finance, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Ministry of Finance comprises following four divisions:

1. Bank and Financial Institutions Division

2. Finance Division (FD)

3. Economic Relations Division (ERD) and

4. Internal Resources Division (IRD).



BFID deals with the law and policy issues related to the Banks, Non-Bank Financial Institutions, Capital Market, Insurance sector and Microcredit sector. BFID also co-ordinates the activities for formulating policies on capital adequacies as well as review of related policies and programmes. However, monitoring the utilization of foreign loans and other types of assistance channeled to different agencies like Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), Social Development Foundation (SDF), Bangladesh Municipal Development Foundation (BMDF) and Bangladesh NGO Foundation etc. are also important activities of BFID. Bangladesh Insurance Academy (BIA) and Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) are conducting training programmes for capacity building under this division.