Armed Forces of Bangladesh
Armed Forces of Bangladesh consists of three uniformed military services of Bangladesh – Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force. At present, members of Bangladesh Armed Forces are deployed in eight (08) countries around the world as peacekeepers under UNDPKO. Bangladesh is one of the largest troops contributing countries in the world at this moment.
