Ministry of Social Welfare, Bangladesh

Ministry of Social Welfare is one of the important Ministries dealing with Human Resource Development, Poverty Eradication, Welfare, Development and Empowerment of the bypassed and disadvantaged segments of the people of Bangladesh. To introduce Bangladesh as a Welfare state this Ministry is implementing programs like Old Age Allowances, Widows Allowances and Allowances for Persons with Disabilities, Grants and aids to Acid burnt victims. The Ministry has also multidimensional and intensive programs for the welfare of the by-passed, disadvantaged segment, unemployed, landless, orphans, distressed, vagrants, homeless, socially, intellectually and physically challenged, neuro-developmental challenged, poor, helpless patients, Children at Risk of both rural and urban areas of the country.

Website http://www.msw.gov.bd/
Address3rd Floor, Building #6, Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka, Dhaka-1207, Bangladesh
Phone+8802 9540452
Fax+8802 9576680; +8802 9576685
