After the independence of Bangladesh, Religious Affairs activities started under Ministry of Education. Then, the Ministry was under the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Religion. In January 25, 1980 Ministry of Religious Affairs started as a separate Ministry of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. It was renamed as Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowment on March 8, 1984. Later on In January 14, 1985 the name changed again and renamed as Ministry of Religious Affairs.

