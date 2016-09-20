You are here: Home >> Government >> Embassies and Consulates >>  Italy Visa Application Centre Dhaka VFS Global

Italy Visa Application Centre Dhaka VFS Global

The Embassy of Italy in Dhaka has appointed IVLAC to provide Italian Visa application services in Dhaka. IVLAC is officially authorized by the Italian Embassy Dhaka to accept applications for visas, legalization, collection of fees and the return of documents.

Helpline Timing: Sunday to Thursday 09:00 – 17:00 (Except Holidays)

Website http://www.vfsglobal-it-bd.com/
AddressRussel park (1st Floor), House -101, Road - 13/A, Block - C, Banani, Dhaka – 1213, Bangladesh
Phone(+88) 09606 777666, and (+88) 09666 911384 (for mobile users)
