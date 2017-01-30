You are here: Home >> Government >> Embassies and Consulates >>  High Commission of Bangladesh, Kenya

High Commission of Bangladesh, Kenya

The two countries, Bangladesh and Kenya enjoy unique ties of culture and history.Bangladesh is one of largest exporter of Jute and Pharmaceutical products to Kenya.

The Bangladesh Embassy works to maintain and broaden this relationship which is characterized by successful cooperation across a wide range of political, economic and security issues. Representatives from the Foreign Ministry and other government agencies manage portfolios concerning economic, commercial and agricultural affairs, consular and immigration issues, customs, transportation, and law enforcement activities, as well as political and military relations, and public affairs.

Website http://www.bdootnairobi.com
AddressOle Odume Road, Off Argwings Khodek Road, Kilimani, P.O. Box 41645, Nairobi, Kenya.
Phone+254-20-3870467 (PABX)
Fax+254-20-3874133
Category Government >> Embassies and Consulates
