Bangladesh High Commission in London

bhclondon.org.uk, The official web site of the High Commission of Bangladesh, London, UK. This site is intended primarily to provide helpful information regarding Bangladesh, and about the functioning of the various wings of this Embassy. It lists contact points for various service that the Embassy provides. It also makes available various consular forms for downloading, along with relevant instructions required by Bangladeshi nationals in the United Kingdom as well as UK nationals who wish to travel to Bangladesh.

Website http://www.bhclondon.org.uk
Address28 Queen's Gate, London SW7 5JA
Phone020 7584 008
Fax020 7581 7477
