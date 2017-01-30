You are here: Home >> Government >> Embassies and Consulates >>  Bangladesh High Commission Canberra

The Bangladesh High Commission is situated in : 57, Culgoa Circuit, O’Malley, ACT-2606, Canberra, Australia.

The High Commission consists of the Diplomatic, Commercial and Labour wing headed by the High Commisisoner.

Website http://www.bhcanberra.com
Address57, Culgoa Circuit, O'Malley, ACT-2606 Canberra, Australia
Phone+61 2 6290 0511, +61 2 6290 0522, +61 2 6290 0533
Fax+61 2 6290 0544, +61 2 6290 0566
