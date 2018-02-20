You are here: Home >> Government >> District >>  Netrokona

Netrokona

Netrokona is a district of under Mymensingh Division. The total area of Netrokona is 2,810 square meters. It has 10 Upazilas, 5 Municipalities and 86 Union Parishad.

There is various attractions place for tourists like Bijoypur, Durgapur, Birishiri Cultural Academy and more.

Netrokona
Website http://www.netrokona.gov.bd
AddressNetrokona, Bangladesh
Category Government >> District
