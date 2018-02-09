In 1996 Narsingdi district started its journey including the 6 sub districts (upazillas) that include NarsingdiSadar, Palash, Shibpur, Monohardi, Belab and Raipura and Narsingdi municipalities.

District Borders of Narsingdi – Kishoreganj district on the north, Narayanganj district on the south, Brahmanbaria district on the east and Gazipur district on the west. The total area of Narsingdi district is 3360.59 sq km.

Near the western side of Narsingdi railway station, many shrines are situated. Among them, the Shrine of Hazrat Kabul Shah in Toroa village, Shrine of Hazrat Shah Monsur in Kumradi village, Shrine of Hazrat Shah Irani in Patuali Union, Shrine of HazratSolaiman in Wari village and Shrine of ParuliaDewan Shah are noteworthy.



One of the most special and noteworthy heritages of Narsingdi district is its loom art/industry. The famous Shekherchor (Baburhat) known as ‘Manchester of the East’ is situated in this district.

Narsingdi has also played vital role in the glorious history of the great liberation war. The martyr of the mass upsurge of 69 Shaheed ‘Asad’ and the martyr of the great liberation war Shaheed BirSrestha Flight Lieutenant MotiurRohman are the sons of this district. Narsingdi, being remarkable for the production of banana, kakrol, cucumber, bean, eggplant, rice, jute, potato and lotkon, has been introduced as an agriculturally enriched district.

Share this:

Tweet

