You are here: Home >> Government >> District >> Magura district
Magura district
Updated by Bangladeshdir
According to historian Abul Kalam Shamsuddin, author of the book ‘Adiparsha Khulna’, according to Magura’s name, the origin of the name of Magura from the dead gang is named. Manga is known in the regional language as morga. According to many, a Magad pirate named Dharmadas settled in the adjacent areas of the Madhumati river near Magura. In the oppression of Maghs, the people of the area became unstable and they were expelled. The name ‘Magura’ from Mog and Morga However, it is still commonplace that in Magura canal bills, a lot of fish can be found at one time. And the name of ‘Magura’ has been renamed from Magura Fish.
-
Jamalpur -
Jamalpur is another district of under Mymensingh Division in Bangladesh. The total area of Jamalpur district is 2031.98 square kilometers. It has 7 Upazilas and 7 Municipaliti
-
Netrokona -
Netrokona is a district of under Mymensingh Division. The total area of Netrokona is 2,810 square meters. It has 10 Upazilas, 5 Municipalities and 86 Union Parishad. There is
-
Gazipur district -
On March 1, 1984, Gazipur emerged as a district. The Gazipur district is surrounded by Mymensingh and Kishoreganj districts on the north, Kishoreganj and Narsingdi districts o
-
Narsingdi District -
In 1996 Narsingdi district started its journey including the 6 sub districts (upazillas) that include NarsingdiSadar, Palash, Shibpur, Monohardi, Belab and Raipura and Narsing
Leave a Reply