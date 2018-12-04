Magura district

According to historian Abul Kalam Shamsuddin, author of the book ‘Adiparsha Khulna’, according to Magura’s name, the origin of the name of Magura from the dead gang is named. Manga is known in the regional language as morga. According to many, a Magad pirate named Dharmadas settled in the adjacent areas of the Madhumati river near Magura. In the oppression of Maghs, the people of the area became unstable and they were expelled. The name ‘Magura’ from Mog and Morga However, it is still commonplace that in Magura canal bills, a lot of fish can be found at one time. And the name of ‘Magura’ has been renamed from Magura Fish.



