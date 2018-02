Jamalpur is another district of under Mymensingh Division in Bangladesh. The total area of Jamalpur district is 2031.98 square kilometers. It has 7 Upazilas and 7 Municipalities.



To spread the message of Islam, Hazrat Shah Jamal (R:) come on at Jamalpur from Yemen during the reign of Akbar of Delhi. This district has been named by is the name of Hazrat Shah Jamal.

There is Asia’s largest fertilizer factory in Sarishabari of Jamalpur district in Bangladesh. The fertilizer factory was established in 1980.

