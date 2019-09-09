You are here: Home >> Government >> City Corporation >>  Gazipur City Corporation

Gazipur City Corporation

   Updated by


Gazipur City Corporation is the Largest City Corporation of Bangladesh. Establishment date 16 January, 2013. Gazipur City Corporation has 57 wards and Ward Councilor 76 (Male-57, Female-19) . The area of the Gazipur City Corporation is 329.53 sq.km. The Gazipur City Corporation ‘s population is 2500000.

Gazipur City Corporation

Various establishments such as Islamic University of Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology, and others are located there.

Gazipur City Corporation
Website http://gazipurcity.com/
AddressGazipur
Category Government >> City Corporation
Related Tags

,

Last Updated:
Total Views: 162 Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More City Corporation Related Listings

  • Dhaka North City Corporation - The Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, (Amendment-2011), Dhaka City Corporation has divided as Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation
  • Chittagong City Corporation - On June 27, 1977 Chittagong Municipality was renamed as Chittagong Paura-Shava and Late Fazal Karim became the first elected Chairman of Paura-Shava. On September 16, 1982 the
  • Sylhet City Corporation - Sylhet , is a major city in north-eastern Bangladesh. It is the capital of Sylhet Division and Sylhet District, and was granted metropolitan city status in March 2009. Sylhet