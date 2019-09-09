Gazipur City Corporation is the Largest City Corporation of Bangladesh. Establishment date 16 January, 2013. Gazipur City Corporation has 57 wards and Ward Councilor 76 (Male-57, Female-19) . The area of the Gazipur City Corporation is 329.53 sq.km. The Gazipur City Corporation ‘s population is 2500000.

Various establishments such as Islamic University of Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology, and others are located there.

