On June 27, 1977 Chittagong Municipality was renamed as Chittagong Paura-Shava and Late Fazal Karim became the first elected Chairman of Paura-Shava.
On September 16, 1982 the Paura-Shava was upgraded to Municipal Corporation and Brigadier Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury was appointed as the Administrator while Late Fazal Karim became the Sub-Administrator.
Later on July 31, 1990 it was renamed as Chittagong City Corporation.
|Website
|Address
|Chittagong City Corporation, Anderkilla, Chittagong - 4000 Bangladesh.
|Phone
|+880 (0)31 616501, +880 (0)31 616508, +880 (0)31 616731
|Fax
|+880 (0)31 610007
|Category
|Government >> City Corporation
