On June 27, 1977 Chittagong Municipality was renamed as Chittagong Paura-Shava and Late Fazal Karim became the first elected Chairman of Paura-Shava.



On September 16, 1982 the Paura-Shava was upgraded to Municipal Corporation and Brigadier Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury was appointed as the Administrator while Late Fazal Karim became the Sub-Administrator.

Later on July 31, 1990 it was renamed as Chittagong City Corporation.

