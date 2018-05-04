Water Supply and Sewerage Authority

Dhaka Water Supply & Sewerage Authority (DWASA) was established on 1963 as an independent organization with the mandate of Water Supply and Sewage disposal to the city dwellers of Dhaka. In 1990, Water Supply service of Narayangonj city also came under the purview of DWASA. It’s activities have been reorganized by ‘WASA Act, 1996’ and according to this act, DWASA is now operating as an autonomous body with corporate culture in its management & operation.

To be the best water utility in the public sector of Asia-Environment friendly, Sustainable and Pro people Water Management System

Share this:

Tweet

