Water Resources Planning Organization

Water resources planning in Bangladesh dates back to 1964 when a 20 year Master Plan was prepared by the then EPWAPDA (Now BWDB). Several important studies were undertaken after the severe flooding in 1954 and 1955; Krug Mission Report of 1957, General Hardin’s Report of 1963 and Professor Thijsse’s Report of 1964 are the most important among them. The Master plan of 1964 had emphasis on large-scale flood control, drainage and irrigation projects to enhance agricultural production which shaped the water sector development till 1975.



FPCO was merged with WARPO in January 1996; the National Water Policy (NWPo) was , published in January 1999. The National Water Policy gave a much clear role for WARPO as an apex planning body in the water sector. The Policy placed WARPO to act as a secretariat to the Executive Committee to the National Water Resources Council; Preparing the National Water Management Plan, updating of National Water Resources Database; review and â€˜clearâ€™ project proposals and provide technical support to Planning commission, monitor and evaluation of NWMP implementation and also the state of water resources, provide administrative, policy and strategic advice to the ECNWRC etc.

