The Security Printing Corporation (Bangladesh) Ltd.

Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh empowered Bangladesh Bank- the Central bank of the country to establish a security printing press. With a population of about 130 million, Bangladesh started its Security Printing facilities in 1988 initially with banknote production. The country is now self-sufficient in printing all its security document including currency/banknotes, postal and non-postal stamps, judicial and non-judicial stamps, cheque books, tax labels etc along with a host of other printing works involving security features.

