The Joint Rivers Commission

The Joint Rivers Commission was established on a permanent basis through a joint declaration between the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India on 19 March, 1972 inter-alia to carry out a comprehensive survey of the river systems shared by the two countries, formulate projects concerning both the countries in the fields of flood control and to implement them, to formulate detailed proposals on advance flood warnings, flood forecasting, study on flood control and irrigation projects on the major river systems and examine the feasibility of linking the power grids of Bangladesh with the adjoining areas of India, so that the water resources of the regions can be utilized on an equitable basis for mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. The Statute of JRC was accordingly signed on 24 November, 1972 to maintain liaison between the participating countries in order to ensure the most effective joint efforts in maximising the benefits from common river systems to both the countries.

Website http://jrcb.gov.bd
Address72, Green Road, Dhaka -1215, Bangladesh.
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
