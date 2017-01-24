The Department of Social Services (DSS) is one of the leading Government Departments of People’s Republic of Bangladesh under the Ministry of Social Welfare.
The Department of Social Services was established in 1961. The mandate of the Department of Social Services is to provide services to the vulnerable groups of society, the poorest of the poor, the marginalized and the disadvantaged groups. Our service goes further than just bringing services to these groups. It is our brief to deliver on our mandate in a manner that will engage and empower communities to participate actively in the improvement of their quality of life so as to build their self-reliance, which is a pre-requisite to sustainable development.
Department of Printing and Publications -
The Office of the Director General of Printing and Publications is an attached Department under the Ministry of Public Administration, Government of the People’s Republi
Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI) -
SRDI is a government organization under the administrative control of Ministry of Agriculture. Director is the chief executive of the institute. He is assisted by CSO’s,
Department of Fisheries -
Since the inception of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) the DoF has had continuing as a front line public sector organization for fisheries development. After the indep
Department of Youth Development -
As per National Youth Policy, those in the age group of 18-35 years are considered to be youths and they constitute one-third of the total population. To provide this huge man
The Joint Rivers Commission -
The Joint Rivers Commission was established on a permanent basis through a joint declaration between the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India on 19 March, 1972 inter-alia t
Leave a Reply