The Department of Labour was established during the British Indian Rule. Initially it was established to look into the welfare of Indian Immigrant Labour, and was called the Department of Indian Immigrant Labour. Initially the head of the department was designated as Commissioner of Labour, but in 1958 the head was re-designated as Director of Labour and later according to a Govt. order, memo no – 230/s – 111/1A -8(2)/69 dated 5 – 3 -70, the name of labour Commission office was changed to the Department of labour. Since then the Department of labour has been functioning and endeavoring continuously for facilitation effective labour management relations, collective bargaining and negotiation and ensure prompt and efficient settlement of labour disputes in the industrial sectors of Bangladesh.
Department of Printing and Publications -
The Office of the Director General of Printing and Publications is an attached Department under the Ministry of Public Administration, Government of the People’s Republi
Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI) -
SRDI is a government organization under the administrative control of Ministry of Agriculture. Director is the chief executive of the institute. He is assisted by CSO’s,
Department of Fisheries -
Since the inception of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) the DoF has had continuing as a front line public sector organization for fisheries development. After the indep
Department of Youth Development -
As per National Youth Policy, those in the age group of 18-35 years are considered to be youths and they constitute one-third of the total population. To provide this huge man
The Joint Rivers Commission -
The Joint Rivers Commission was established on a permanent basis through a joint declaration between the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India on 19 March, 1972 inter-alia t
Leave a Reply