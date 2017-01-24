The Department of Labour was established during the British Indian Rule. Initially it was established to look into the welfare of Indian Immigrant Labour, and was called the Department of Indian Immigrant Labour. Initially the head of the department was designated as Commissioner of Labour, but in 1958 the head was re-designated as Director of Labour and later according to a Govt. order, memo no – 230/s – 111/1A -8(2)/69 dated 5 – 3 -70, the name of labour Commission office was changed to the Department of labour. Since then the Department of labour has been functioning and endeavoring continuously for facilitation effective labour management relations, collective bargaining and negotiation and ensure prompt and efficient settlement of labour disputes in the industrial sectors of Bangladesh.

Website Address 4, Rajuk Avenue, Dhaka – 1000, Bangladesh Phone 029555547 Category Government >> Agencies and Departments Related Tags Last Updated: