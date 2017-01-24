You are here: Home >> Government >> Agencies and Departments >>  The Department of Cooperatives

The Department of Cooperatives

   Updated by


The Department of Cooperatives (DOC) has been the principal government organization responsible for facilitating economic growth and poverty reduction effort to the government. It is an attached department under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development & Cooperatives. Currently, the total manpower of the department is 4891. The head of the Department of Cooperatives is Registrar & Director General.

The administrative set-up of the DOC is extended up to upazilla (sub-district) level. The officers-in-charge at the divisions, districts and upazilla levels have been delegated almost all the powers of the Registrar except for the affairs of national level co-operatives. This facilitates registration of co-operatives locally. Most of the legal mores that a legally incorporated enterprise usually requires can be locally performed. Divisional Joint Registrars, District Co-operative Officers and Upazilla Co-operative officers are the respective heads of the division, district and upazilla level co-opreative offices.

The Department of Cooperatives BD-[C:G.Phon]affwk32-bdgm16-smartphones_336x280
Website http://www.coop.gov.bd/
AddressSamabaya Bhaban F-10, Agargaon Civic Sector, Sher e Bangla Nagar, Dhaka- 1207
Category Government >> Agencies and Departments
Related Tags
Last Updated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Agencies and Departments Related Listings

  • Department of Printing and Publications - The Office of the Director General of Printing and Publications is an attached Department under the Ministry of Public Administration, Government of the People’s Republi
  • Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI) - SRDI is a government organization under the administrative control of Ministry of Agriculture. Director is the chief executive of the institute. He is assisted by CSO’s,
  • Department of Fisheries - Since the inception of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) the DoF has had continuing as a front line public sector organization for fisheries development. After the indep
  • Department of Youth Development - As per National Youth Policy, those in the age group of 18-35 years are considered to be youths and they constitute one-third of the total population. To provide this huge man
  • The Joint Rivers Commission - The Joint Rivers Commission was established on a permanent basis through a joint declaration between the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India on 19 March, 1972 inter-alia t