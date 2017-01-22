The Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services
The Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS) is a centre of excellence situated in Dhaka, the Capital City of Bangladesh which is located in South Asia. The working domain of CEGIS span over Resource Management Planning (Natural and Intellectual), System Development, Capacity Building and Research activities.
In brief, CEGIS is:
a Public Trust and centre of excellence established by the Government of Bangladesh under the Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR);
a “Not-for-Profit” organisation guided by a Board of Trustee headed by the Secretary of the MoWR;
an entity strengthened with an organised pool of experts and resources to serve humanity by excelling in the state-of-the-art technology in resource management planning, system development, study and research and capacity building;
an organisation aimed at achieving green environment, blue water and balanced development for better well-being of the nation.
